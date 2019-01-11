close
Fri Jan 11, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
January 11, 2019

Minister seeks report on detention of girls

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
January 11, 2019

Punjab Human Rights and Minority Affairs Minister Aijaz Alam Augustine has sought a report from Faisalabad CPO about ‘illegally’ detained two Christian girls by police on charges of stealing gold.

Minister Ijaz Alam took notice of reports that two Christian girls Saira and Sidra have been ‘illegally’ detained by police in Jhumra area of Faisalabad and were being tortured by the police. The minister contacted CPO Ashfaq Ahmed and ordered investigation into the incident. He directed the CPO to submit a detailed unbiased report within 48 hours and make arrangements for the girls’ protection. A medical examination has also been ordered to confirm torture. The minister said a female police official should be deputed with the girls.

