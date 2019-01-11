Haris to start rehab programme next week

KARACHI: Pakistan batsman Haris Sohail will resume training at the National Cricket Academy in Lahore next week after returning home following the recurrence of a right knee injury, which he sustained during a three-day practice match in South Africa.

Haris will start his rehabilitation programme on Monday under the supervision of Dr Sohail Saleem, who will provide regular updates to the Pakistan cricket team physiotherapist Cliffe Deacon.“It is never a great feeling to abort an international tour due to an injury,” Haris said.

“It was actually heart-breaking as I was looking forward to the Tests, until I had a recurrence during my innings of 73 not out against Cricket South Africa Invitation XI in the build up to the Centurion Test.”

“We had anticipated that I will recover in time for the second Test, but after it emerged that the injury will take more time to heal, it was appropriate for me to return home and start my rehabilitation program in Lahore. I am hopeful that I would recover completely within the next four weeks,” he said.

“The disappointment of missing out on the Tests was compounded by some misreporting in a section of the press. I want to assure to all my fans, colleagues and selectors that I am fully committed to my cricket and the Pakistan cricket team, and will leave no stone unturned during my rehabilitation program so that I am back on to the field fully fit,” added Haris.