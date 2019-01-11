War-torn Yemen

Yemen is in flames and the number of civilian fatalities in the country has risen to 60,000. Yemenis have carried and continue to carry tiny coffins of children – as many as 85,000 children have starved to death over the last three years in the war-torn country. The war in Yemen has displaced some 2.3 million people. Almost 22 million people are exposed to food insecurity, causing the world’s largest cholera – which is being called the century’s worst man-made crisis.

The international community, including the UN, must take adequate measures to put an end to the ongoing civil war and alleviate the unending miseries of people of Yemen.

Aamir Khan Wagan ( Larkana )