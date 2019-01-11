Depression kills

In Pakistan, depression among young people is rapidly increasing. In the year 2018, four students from different colleges took their life. It was later revealed that the students were suffering from depression. Mental health issues have always been, and are still being, ignored in our society. In a country whose population is in million, only a few hundred psychiatrists and psychologists are available. It is time the healthcare authorities created awareness among young people regarding depression and encouraged them to seek help.

Khizer Imam ( Karachi )