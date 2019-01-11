close
Fri Jan 11, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
January 11, 2019

Depression kills

Newspost

January 11, 2019

In Pakistan, depression among young people is rapidly increasing. In the year 2018, four students from different colleges took their life. It was later revealed that the students were suffering from depression. Mental health issues have always been, and are still being, ignored in our society. In a country whose population is in million, only a few hundred psychiatrists and psychologists are available. It is time the healthcare authorities created awareness among young people regarding depression and encouraged them to seek help.

Khizer Imam ( Karachi )

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Newspost