FIA investigating 30 plus fake accounts in Sukkur

KARACHI: Another inquiry of some 30 plus fake accounts initiated by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Sindh chapter can create more trouble and difficulties for the ruling PPP's main leaders, The News has learnt.

The inquiry was initiated here at Karachi FIA's Corporate Crime Circle regarding some 36 fake accounts of Sukkur division, when the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported Suspicious Transaction Report (STR) to the Agency following a complaint from a private bank's Saleh-pat branch (an area of Sukkur district).

Sources related to Bank (Meezan Bank) where majority of accounts opened and then operated told The News that nearly Rs1.5 billion amount has been detected in the said accounts so far and further investigation is underway. The sources added that money deposited and then laundered in these accounts was mainly deposited by some wheat traders, contractors and others; and money trail can lead to Sindh Food Department officials, owners of flour mills, said to be frontmen of some major politicians of Sindh ruling party, specially a former federal minister, incumbent provincial minister and his son.

The FIA sources told that some bank officers and persons in whose names bank accounts were opened and used for money-laundering have recorded their statements and useful information has been gathered by the FIA which could lead to a big scam.

Despite contacting many officers of the FIA, no one neither confirmed the development, nor refuted the issue. Some officers off the record confirmed about the initiation of the inquiry and told that after the finalisation of inquiry, the matter could prove as big as the ongoing money-laundering scam.