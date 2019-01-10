Soccer: PAF whip Nushki’s Baloch FC 5-0

KARACHI: Pakistan Air Force (PAF) kept their title hopes alive when they whipped minnows Nushki’s Baloch FC 5-0 in their last game of the 12th Pakistan Premier Football League (PPFL) here at the KPT Stadium on Wednesday.

PAF, with the win, finished their season with 51 points.International striker Mansoor Khan hit fine double, striking goals in the 58th and 86th minute. He was also joined on the score-sheet by M Mujahid, Irfan Ali and Faisal who hit these goals in the 11th minute, 56th minute and 63rd minute respectively. Baloch FC, which have already relegated, wrapped-up the season at just six points. This correspondent learnt that the PAF management strongly protested against the decision of the organisers to reschedule the match of KRL.

“KRL-PCAA match was scheduled for January 8 as per draws released on January 1. We don’t know why the match date was changed to January 9,” a source in the PAF team told The News.

Meanwhile former four-time winners Khan Research Laboratories (KRL) defeated Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCCA) 1-0 in their second last outing here at KMC Stadium on Wednesday. Umair Ali emerged as hero for KRL when he landed a solid goal in the 23rd minute.

In the second half an absorbing game was witnessed with KRL having more possession of the ball. However neither side could land a goal much to the desperation of the sizable crowd. The win took KRL to 48 points from 25 matches.

They will now face Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) in their last outing on January 13 which will also decide the champions of the season. SSGC stand at the second place with 50 points, just a single point behind PAF. The loss left PCAA at 36 points from with a game yet in hand.