ITF Tennis coaching course from 25th

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) will be holding an ITF Tennis coaching course as well as tutor’s course.

A selected group of candidates will be trained by the ITF expert as future tutors for Play Tennis courses in Pakistan. The course will run from 25th to 28th January, 2019 at the PTF Complex, Islamabad.

The course will be conducted by Seyed Amir Borghei (ITF Development Officer for West & Central Asia), Asim Shafik (National Development Director - PTF) and Kamran Khalil (National Coordinator - JTI).

This is the first coaching course of its kind being held in Pakistan after it was updated by the ITF. Both male and female aspirants who wish to pursue a career in coaching are eligible to participate in the course. This course targets coaches who wish to introduce children, especially 10 & under, to tennis. The criteria for the participants are as follows: a) Basic knowledge of playing tennis, and b) Basic knowledge of English language.

Salim Saifullah Khan, President PTF expressed his pleasure at the conduct of the course in Pakistan during a PTF Executive Committee meeting. He emphasized the need for development of the technical human resources which is interconnected with the development of Tennis. He also advised the PTF management to ensure the successful conduct of the coaching course.