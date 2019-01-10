Marsh brothers dumped for SL Test rubber

SYDNEY: Young batting prodigy Will Pucovski was parachuted into the Australia squad for two Tests against Sri Lanka in a shock call-up Wednesday, with veteran Shaun Marsh and his brother Mitch dumped.

Also axed from the 13-man squad after the humbling 2-1 series defeat to India were underperforming opener Aaron Finch and middle-order batsman Peter Handscomb.In-form Joe Burns was recalled for the first time since the South Africa tour early last year and could open the innings with rookie Marcus Harris, who did enough against India to keep his place.

But they face competition from Matt Renshaw, who has been handed another opportunity despite misfiring in the domestic Sheffield Shield this season. Allrounder Marnus Labuschagne was retained from the team that played the rain-affected drawn Test in Sydney this week, as was Travis Head.

Selectors also kept faith with their pace attack of Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins, with veteran Peter Siddle also included.National selector Trevor Hohns said “there is no doubt the India series produced some disappointing results” and change was needed, after four Tests characterised by the failure of any Australian batsmen to score a century. “Ultimately Aaron, Peter, Shaun and Mitch have not produced the performances expected of them with the bat at the Test level,” he said. He added, however, that the door was not closed and they must now prove themselves again in domestic cricket and the one-day series against India this month.

Australia squad: Joe Burns, Pat Cummins, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Tim Paine (capt), Will Pucovski, Matt Renshaw, Mitchell Starc, Peter Siddle

Cricket Australia XI: Joe Burns (capt), Kurtis Patterson, Scott Boland, Jake Doran, Jon Holland, Marnus Labuschagne, Michael Neser, Will Pucovski, Jason Sangha, Matt Renshaw, Chris Tremain.