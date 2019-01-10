close
Thu Jan 10, 2019
BR
Bureau report
January 10, 2019

‘Appoint NAB prosecutors’

Peshawar

PESHAWAR: The Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Wednesday took notice of the shortage of NAB prosecutors and directed the Bureau’s chairman to appoint qualified and experienced prosecutors for the cases. A division bench comprising Justice Qaiser Rashid Khan and Justice Qalandar Ali Khan took notice of the matter when the NAB prosecutor was not present in the case.

The bench summoned NAB Khyber Pakhtunkhwa director general Faramanullah Khan and questioned him about shortage of prosecutors in NAB regional office.

