Health minister visits KTH, concerned at unhygienic condition

PESHAWAR: Prompted by so-called surprise visits to public sector hospitals by Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, Health Minister Dr Hisham Inamullah Khan visited Khyber Teaching Hospital late Tuesday night and expressed concern over unhygienic condition and poor management of the institution.

During his visit, the health minister inspected different wards of the hospital and met with the patients and their attendants. Health Advisor Dr Jawad Wasif and other officials accompanied the minister. Dr Hisham issued directives on the spot to resolve the problems of the patients.

He also visited the waiting rooms in the hospitals where some attendants told the minister about the poor cleanliness conditions and lack of facilities in the hospital.

Dr Hisham asked the administration for the renovation of the waiting rooms to ensure a conducive environment to attendants. He also ordered to present a progress report in this regard within one week.

Meanwhile, on the directives of the health minister, the dental unit was shifted to the newly-built casualty block in the KTH. He asked the administration to ensure doctors attendance round the clock in the hospital. He warned of stern action against the hospital administration if they didn’t improve their services.

Dr Hisham said that health being admitted priority of the PTI government, Prime Minister Imran Khan himself remained in touch with him on daily basis regarding the health facilities in the province and newly-merged areas. “That’s why we will leave no stone unturned in the provision of best healthcare facilities to the public,” he claimed.

According to the hospital administration, the minister didn’t take an interest when they brought his attention towards lack of funds supposed to be released by the government for procurement of equipment for the newly constructed Accident and Emergency building and other services in the same building.

Also, the minister didn’t question the poor performance of the Board of Governors (BoG), headed by Dr Faisal Sultan, for the last four years and his lack of interest in the hospital affairs.