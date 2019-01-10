PAF whip Baloch FC to keep title hopes alive

KARACHI: Pakistan Air Force (PAF) kept their title hopes alive when they whipped minnows Nushki’s Baloch FC 5-0 in their last game of the 12th Pakistan Premier Football League here at the KPT Stadium on Wednesday.

PAF finished their season with 51 points.International striker Mansoor Khan hit a fine double, striking goals in the 58th and 86th minutes. He was joined on the score-sheet by Mohammad Mujahid, Irfan Ali and Faisal, who hit goals in the 11th, 56th and 63rd minutes, respectively.

Baloch FC, who had already been relegated, ended the season with just six points.This correspondent learnt that the PAF management strongly protested against the decision of the organisers to reschedule the match of KRL.

“KRL-PCAA match was scheduled for January 8 as per draws released on January 1. We don’t know why the match date was changed to January 9,” a source in the PAF team told ‘The News’.

Meanwhile, former four-time winners Khan Research Laboratories (KRL) defeated Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCCA) 1-0 in their second last outing here at KMC Stadium on Wednesday.

Umair Ali landed a solid goal in the 23rd minute.KRL dominated the second half, but failed to score another goal. The win took KRL to 48 points from 25 matches.They will face Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) in their last outing on January 13, which will decide the champions of the season. SSGC stand at the second place with 50 points. The loss left PCAA at 36 points with a game yet in hand.