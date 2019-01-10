Rising from the ashes

Pakistani cinema has changed for the better. After many years of producing mediocre films, Pakistan film industry has gained the necessary impetus to create movies that enthrall audiences.

Efforts should be made to strengthen the film industry and retain its current growth trajectory. With persistence and hard work, Pakistan’s film industry will be able to produce films that will appeal to a much larger audience across the world.

Ayesha Farhan

Karachi