Thu Jan 10, 2019
January 10, 2019

Gridlocks in the city

Newspost

January 10, 2019

Karachi’s traffic problem has worsened over time and citizens are facing countless challenges while commuting from one place to another. A vast number of citizens travel in buses, coaches and rickshaws and their lives are at constant risk because most bus and rickshaw drivers tend to flout traffic rules and drive recklessly. Accidents are also a regular feature on Karachi’s streets.

At times, ambulances that transport patients to hospitals tend to get stuck in gridlocks across the city. This puts the lives of patients in danger. Suitable measures need to be taken to address these traffic woes and enable vehicles to ply the city’s streets without any disruptions. The onus of ensuring this falls directly on traffic police officials and they must fulfil their obligations with care.

Imtiaz Ali

Turbat

