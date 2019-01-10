JI reorganises in Karachi by doubling its districts

In a move aimed at running the party affairs efficiently in the rapidly sprawling city, the Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) has changed its internal organisational structure by doubling the number of the party’s districts in the city.

For several years, the Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) based its party structure in Karachi on the division of the city in five districts – South, East, West, Central and Bin Qasim – which was in accordance with a former administrative division of the city.

However, due to the rise in the city’s population and addition of new districts in Karachi, the party has decided to increase its districts in the metropolis from five to 10.

Commenting on the party’s reorganisation in the city, JI Karachi spokesperson Zahid Askari said the party had finalised its new organisational structure in Karachi and also appointed provisional heads for the new carved out ten districts who included known figures such as current or former MPAs, former town nazims and local leaders.

“The move is aimed at bringing improvement in the overall working of the party and harmonising the basic party structure with the rapidly spreading city,” Askari told The News.

Political analysts, however, believe that the reorganisation is a part of the JI’s efforts to strengthen the party at grass-roots level to prepare it for the upcoming local government elections.

In the new JI’s organisational structure of the city, the former Bin Qasim district of the party has been divided into two districts while districts of East and Central have been split into three districts each. The districts of West and South have by and large remained unchanged with a few adjustments made in their limits.

The names of the 10 JI districts of Karachi are Malir, Model Shah Faisal, Landhi Korangi, Gulshan Gulistan-e-Johar, Jamshed Societies, South, West, North, Gulberg Central and Nazimabad Central.

The new Malir district of the JI comprises official District Malir of Karachi, including rural and coastal areas. Muhammad Islam, who was previously serving as the head of the JI Bin Qasim district, has been appointed as the temporary chief of the JI Malir district.

The Model Shah Faisal district of the JI includes the areas of Shah Faisal Colony, Model Colony and parts of Malir which fall under District Korangi. Toufiquddin Siddiqi has been made the provisional head of the district.

The Landhi Korangi district includes areas of Landhi, Korangi, Korangi Industrial Area and Qayyumabad, which currently fall under District Korangi of the city. Former Korangi town nazim Abdul Jamil Khan will serve as the temporary chief of the district.

The Gulshan Gulistan-e-Johar district will be head by former MPA Younas Barai as its provisional chief. The district includes areas of Gulistan-e-Johar, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Safoora Goth, Gulzar-e-Hijri and Pehalwan Goth.

The Jamshed Societies district includes the areas of PECHS, Soldier Bazaar, Jatt Lines, Garden East, PIB Colony, and Essa Nagri. JI local leader Saifuddin Advocate has been appointed its provisional head.

The South district of JI includes the entire District South of Karachi along with the areas of Mehmoodabad, Azam Basti, Keamari and Machar Colony. Syed Abdul Rasheed, the JI MPA elected from Lyari, has been appointed as the provisional head of the district.

The West district of the JI includes the areas of Orangi Town, Baldia Town and SITE. JI Karachi deputy head Ishaq Khan has been made the provisional chief of the district. The North district comprises the areas of Sohrab Goth, Gulshan-e-Maymar, Surjani Town and Yousaf Goth. Its provisional head is Muhammad Yousaf.

The Gulberg Central district includes the areas of Azizabad, FC Area, Musa Colony, Daak Khana, Liaquatabad, Yaseenabad, and Water Pump. Former Gulberg town nazim Farooq Naimatullah has been made the provisional chief of the district.

The Nazimabad Central district encompasses the areas of Nazimabad, Rizvia Society, Buffer Zone, Pahar Ganj, Paposh, Sakhi Hasan and Shadman. JI’s former District Central head Munim Zafar Khan has been appointed as the temporary chief of the district.