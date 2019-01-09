Man arrested for threatening dancer

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PESHAWAR: The police on Tuesday registered a case and arrested a man for threatening a local dancer. An official of the Capital City Police said that a local dancer, Danish alias Beebo, had approached the Prime Minister’s Complaint Cell against an accused Ras Khan who allegedly hurled threats and fired shots to harass the dancer.
