NAB arrests former Gujrat DPO

LAHORE: National Accountability Bureau on Tuesday arrested former Gujrat DPO Kamran Mumtaz in Rs560 million Gujrat Police funds embezzlement case.

As per NAB claims, Kamran Mumtaz was posted as Gujrat DPO during 2015 and 2016 whereas Rs550 million approximately were embezzled during this period collectively.

Furthermore, Rs60 million were allegedly misappropriated by submitting different bogus bills at the same time.

During the course of ‘inquiry’ conducted by NAB Lahore officials, it was unearthed that during 2014 to 2016, in the wake of cases’ investigation cost, petrol expenses, pay and allowances funds and Shuhada Funds, etc. a hefty amount to the tune of Rs 180 million approximately were embezzled.

Knowing that, NAB called accused Kamran Mumtaz back to Pakistan from abroad to keep the inquiry proceedings continue from the same.

Earlier, on November 30, 2018, the NAB Lahore got 10 accused arrested actively involved in the case including SSP Rai Ejaz from which investigations are under way. Moreover, during last month NAB Lahore Regional Board was authorised to upgrade the ongoing ‘inquiry’ into ‘investigations’ level. The accused will be produced before an accountability court on Wednesday (today) to obtain his physical remand.