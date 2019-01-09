Awareness session on tumours

LAHORE: A special awareness session on tumours at the back of brain and ears due to deafness and their modern treatments was held here at Punjab Institute of Neuro Sciences.

Prof Dr Muhammad Iqbal Khan, a doctor from Bred Ford United Kingdom, especially participated on the invitation of Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood.

He informed the young doctors to adopt ways and means to save the patients from the complications of paralysis. He said big achievements and advancements have taken place and ‘our doctors should also follow those procedures. He mentioned the work done in this regard here in Pakistan especially by Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood who introduced different optional ways for brain surgeries without opening head and keeping the patient in senses as well.

Prof Dr Muhammad Iqbal Khan often visits Lahore General Hospital at his own expenses where he delivers lectures and demonstrates working for the training of young doctors. The other day he at the auditorium of Punjab Institute of Neuro Sciences threw light on the topic of Translabyrinthine Approach to Internal Auditoy Mratus/CP and 7th nerve preservation. Ex-Principal Post Graduate Medical Institute Prof Mohammad Nazir, Prof Anjum Habib Vohra, Prof Rizwan Masood Butt, Prof Khalid Mahmood, Prof Asif Bashir and other doctors of neuro surgery were present who expressed their deep interest in the lecture of Prof Dr M Iqbal Khan while young doctors also asked a number of questions. Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood said such lectures play an important role in the training of young doctors and ‘we should encourage these kinds of training workshops on permanent basis.’

Uplift scheme: The Punjab government Tuesday approved a development scheme of the Physical Planning and Housing (PPH) sector at an estimated cost of Rs 8.195 billion. The scheme is: Rehabilitation of 662 Dysfunctional Rural Water Supply Schemes (Revised) at a cost of Rs. 8.195 billion.

PU distinction: Punjab University students have got positions in an international surveying skill competition at Guangdong Polytechnic of Industry and Commerce, Guangzhou, China. Nine countries participated in the competition. South Surveying and Mapping Instrument Co Ltd the leading Chinese and world’s # 4 survey instrument company provided its latest equipment to the participating teams for pre-competition training and on-site examination. China Nonferrous Metal Industry Human Resource Center (CNMIHR), a state institution responsible for the education in terms of nonferrous metal industry talent, organised the competition. In the competition, PU team won first position in second class leveling, third position in total station lofting and second position over all out of nine participating countries. Dr Umar won the award for outstanding instructor in the competition.

Minister opens female ward: Punjab Minister for Health Prof Dr Yasmeen Rashid inaugurated Female North Surgical Ward of Mayo Hospital here on Tuesday.

This is the sixth project completed by Friends of Mayo/KEMU told by President Ms Fatima Fazal and Ms Ambreen. Female North Surgical Ward was renovated by Ms Roohi Farooq Naseem.

Prof Asad Aslam, Mayo Hospital CEO, highly appreciated the structural contribution made by friends of Mayo and technical support extended by renowned architects Nayyar Ali Dada and Attique-ud-Din.

Vice Chancellor, KEMU, Prof Khalid Masood Gondal threw light on the intent and bounty of rewards for the donors and Friends of Mayo. He also appreciated the facilitation extended by Minister of Health Prof Dr Yasmeen Rashid for timely completion of projects of KEMU and Mayo Hospital.