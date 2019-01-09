close
Wed Jan 09, 2019
January 9, 2019

Six power pilferers arrested

National

January 9, 2019

GUJRANWALA: Farooq Ganj Gepco sub-division Tuesday arrested six persons over electricity theft and served them detection bills of above 40,000 units. SDO Waseem Abbas Bukhari said that their inspection team had arrested a gang busy supplying electricity to other people through a special wire system.

