Six power pilferers arrested

GUJRANWALA: Farooq Ganj Gepco sub-division Tuesday arrested six persons over electricity theft and served them detection bills of above 40,000 units. SDO Waseem Abbas Bukhari said that their inspection team had arrested a gang busy supplying electricity to other people through a special wire system.
