KP CM promises protection to women

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has said the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government is committed to eradicating the Gender-Based Violence by providing protection and empowerment to women.

He was addressing the agreement signing ceremony between the Social Welfare Department and UN Women during his visit to the Women Crisis Centre in Hayatabad. The chief minister said it has been decided to establish a Technical Training Centre at one of the Darul Amans in collaboration with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa TEVTA to rehabilitate the survivor of violence.

He said the Department of Social Welfare and UN Women have an agreement to undertake capacity assessment for the upgrading of Darul Amans to enhance survivors access to multi-sectoral quality services in two pilot districts in the province.

Mahmood Khan said the KP government would also establish violence against women centre in one of the Dar-ul-Amans on the pattern of the Multan violence against women centre so as to provide legal aid, medical, rehabilitation and counselling facilities to the victims of domestic violence.

This would be a 24/7 facility to streamline investigation-prosecution case flow process by bringing all disconnected justice delivery services under one roof, he added. Later, the chief minister had a round of different sections of the Women Crisis Centre in Hayatabad and asked the women in the centre about their problems.