SSGC trounce Navy 3-0 in PPFL

KARACHI: Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) took a giant step towards the crown when they downed Navy 3-0 thanks to Saadullah’s double in their penultimate match of the 12th Pakistan Premier Football League (PPFL) here at KPT Stadium on Monday.

The win also enabled them to surge to the summit with 50 points with a single game against former four-time winners Khan Research Laboratories (KRL) in hand.

Following an action-packed but barren first half international striker Saadullah hit a brace, striking goals in the 50th and 78th minute. Raziq then further added to the misery of Navy by hitting a solid goal in the 79th minute to seal a comfortable win. SSGC coach Tariq Lutfi was happy with the outcome. This was after a long time that Saadullah clicked for his side.

Besides SSGC, KRL and Pakistan Air Force (PAF) will be pressing for the title. Pakistan Air Force (PAF) are at the second spot with 48 points with a game against Nushki’s Baoch FC in hand. Meanwhile in the other outing of the day here at KMC Stadium former two-time winners Army edged past K-Electric 1-0. Ansar Abbas hit the winner in the stoppage time.

Army moved to 46 points from 25 outings. K-Electric stand at 40 points from 25 matches. Karachi Port Trust (KPT) and Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) are in relegation zone.