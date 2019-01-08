Frosty conditions grip capital

Islamabad: Though it didn't rain, frosty conditions prevailed in the federal capital all through Sunday as the mercury hovered around freesing.

The people thronged the local public places, including parks, picnic spots, malls and restaurants, covering themselves by woollies and some drove to recreational facilities on the city's outskirts, including the Murree hill station, a day after around 40 millimetres rain fell.

The Met Office recorded the minimum temperature of two degree Celsius in the city. Pir Sohawa, Daman-i-Koh, Lake View Park, Fatima Jinnah Park, Shakarparian, Shahdara, Chattar attracted large crowds of people, especially families, as skies were partly sunny. Tailbacks were seen on many roads.

High sales of soup, fried fish, barbecued food,’ samosas’, ‘pakoras’ and ‘jalebis’ were also reported. The doctors reported a lower incidence of problems caused by the dry, cold spell like throat and chest infections, flu and fever after the rainy spell.