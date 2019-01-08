‘Abidi’s killers not identified due to low-res CCTV cameras’

Although footage of CCTV cameras had been obtained in connection with the murder of former Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan leader Ali Raza Abidi, the police are facing difficulties in identifying the suspects as the cameras were of low resolution.

Karachi Additional IG Dr Amir Shaikh said this on Saturday while talking to media persons on Khayaban-e-Ittehad in Defence at the inauguration ceremony of a monitoring cell for CCTV cameras.

CCTV cameras installed in Karachi are of low quality, the Karachi police chief said, adding that such cameras would be replaced with eight-mega-pixel cameras.

Dr Shaikh informed media persons that Voice of Karachi, an advocacy group, was coordinating in the installation of the new cameras. “Right now, 14 cameras have been installed while the number of cameras will be increased,” the city police chief said. “A total of 12,000 cameras of eight mega pixels will be installed in Karachi.”