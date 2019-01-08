Chinese delegation calls on Buzdar

LAHORE: A Chinese delegation led by Wang Xu President of Huaneng Shandong Ruyi called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office here on Monday.

The chief minister said that bilateral relations between Pakistan and China are touching new heights adding that China has always sided with Pakistan in every difficult situation. We appreciate Chinese investment in Pakistan as a number of projects are running successfully. Meanwhile, investment environment has been boosted further due to the multibillion dollar CPEC project.

He said that best investment opportunities were available in Punjab adding that the provincial government would provide all the necessary facilities to the Chinese investor companies. We would welcome the investment of Chinese company in energy and other sectors, he added. He congratulated the delegation on the advent of new Chinese year. Wang Xu said that Huaneng Shandong Ruyi will set up its office in Punjab.