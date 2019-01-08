Red-tape won’t hinder expats’ investment plan: Punjab CM

LAHORE: A delegation of Bahrain-based Pakistani investors called on Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office here Monday.

During the meeting, detailed discussion was held about the investment opportunities in different sectors, including information technology, livestock and dairy development, waste-to-energy generation, gold and jewellery projects. The delegation showed its keen interest in investing in the country especially in the Punjab province.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister said that conducive atmosphere was provided to the investors in Pakistan and especially in Punjab. The Bahrain-based investors should take full benefit of the available opportunities, he said. The government will provide every possible facility to the investors.

The investors should present a comprehensive business plan for investment in different sectors and the Punjab government will take necessary steps without any delay. No bureaucratic snafu will ever hamper their investment plans and an investment conference will also be held soon to promote and encourage the investment, he assured. The delegation members said that they were ready for investment. They divulged that a shelter-home was being established in Okara District to provide roof to the homeless. This project is being completed on self-help basis.

They expressed the desire to set up the Panah Gah type public welfare project in Taunsa Sharif and other areas as well. They expressed their trust in the PTI government and said they would invest in different sectors.

They also extended invitation to Chief Minister Usman Buzdar to visit Bahrain. The delegation was led by member Bahrain Chamber of Commerce and Chairman Bahrain Gold Association Sheikh Sajid.