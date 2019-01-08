Imran directs MNAs to help solve public problems

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan, who yet another time has initiated establishing contacts with the national legislators in the wake of upcoming session of the National Assembly, has asked them to remain in touch with the people’s problems and assure them of taking steps for solution of these issues.

He was talking to members of the National Assembly (MNA) belonging to the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) at the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) on Monday. The members hailing from Lahore and Sahiwal had a discussion about problems of their constituencies with the prime minister. They also had a discussion regarding important political issues.

Prime Minister Khan said that issues of the general public will be resolved on priority basis with the consultation of MNAs. He directed members of the National Assembly to remain in touch with the problems of people.

Prime Minister’s Special Assistant for Political Affairs Naeemul Haq and PTI Secretary General Arshad Dad were also present on the occasion. The parliamentarians congratulated the prime minister for taking sincere steps for economic stability and development of the country. They also felicitated the prime minister for taking measures for the welfare of minorities and downtrodden classes. They said the prime minister won the hearts of people by taking steps like establishment of shelter homes and the opening of Kartarpur Corridor.

The members apprised the prime minister about the issues including electricity, gas, health and education of their respective constituencies. They also discussed the party affairs with the prime minister.

The parliamentarians who called on Prime Minister include Ejaz Ahmed Shah, Rahat Amanullah Bhatti, Malik Kiramat Ali Khokhar, Sardar Talib Hussain Nakai, Aliya Hamza Malik, Sobia Kamal Khan, Dr. Nousheen Hamid, Robina Jamil, Rukhsana Naveed and Rai Muhammad Murtaza.