close
Mon Jan 07, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
REUTERS
January 7, 2019

Quake hits western Iran, 30 injured

World

REUTERS
January 7, 2019

DUBAI: An earthquake hit an area in western Iran near the Iraqi border on Sunday, injuring about 31 people, most of them lightly, the state news agency IRNA reported.

The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) initially put the magnitude of the quake at 5.9 but revised this later to 5.5. Iran’s emergency services spokesman Mojtaba Khaledi told IRNA that 29 of the injured had been released after treatment following the earthquake in Gilan Gharb in Kermanshah province.

In November, a 6.3 magnitude earthquake shook western Iran, injuring more than 700 people, with most suffering minor wounds. Iran sits astride major fault lines and is prone to frequent tremors. In 2003, a 6.6 magnitude quake in southeastern Kerman province killed 31,000 people and flattened the historic city of Bam.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From World