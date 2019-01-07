Parking fee

The parking mafia charges Rs50 per vehicle for parking in surrounding areas of the main I I Chundrigar Road – the stretch on which offices of national and international companies are situated – without giving any receipt. This highlights the fact that the amount is not being deposited in public exchequer. If anyone refuses to pay Rs50, his/her vehicle is lifted.

The question is: under whose authority are people being charged a parking fee? If the government has allowed for this collection of money, it should provide signed receipts to vehicle owners.

Faisal Ansar

Karachi