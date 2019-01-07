Murder case registered after six months

SIALKOT: Police on Sunday registered a murder case against three members of a family after six months. Alia Bibi, wife of Rashid, had died at Patesar village in the limits of Cantt police six months ago. Later, Fahad Altaf, brother of the woman, lodged a complaint with the police in which he alleged that her sister was allegedly poisoned to death by her husband Rashid, his mother Bashiran Bibi and brother Nasir. The police have registered a murder case against all three accused and started investigation.