Mon Jan 07, 2019
AFP
January 7, 2019

Fabregas ready for Monaco switch: report

Sports

MONACO: Spanish midfielder Cesc Fabregas is expected in Monaco on Sunday to negotiate a transfer to the French Ligue 1 club from Chelsea, sports daily L’Equipe reported Saturday.

Fabregas and his agent Darren Dein will meet Monaco vice-president Vadim Vasyliev although a source told AFP that the move has not yet been finalised.Fabregas, 31, played four seasons at Arsenal from 2003-2007 alongside current Monaco coach Thierry Henry.

He moved to Chelsea in 2014 but does not figure in the future plans of coach Maurizio Sarri having played just six times all season.On Saturday, Fabregas made a tearful farewell to Chelsea fans in the 2-0 FA Cup win over Nottingham Forest at Stamford Bridge where he had a penalty saved.

