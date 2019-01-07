close
Mon Jan 07, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
AFP
January 7, 2019

Three dead during cold snap in Greece

World

AFP
January 7, 2019

ATHENS: Three people have died in Greece as stormy weather and freezing temperatures gripped most of the country, officials said on Sunday.

The bodies of two elderly men were found on Sunday, two days after their car was swept away by flood waters near Athens, the fire department said. A day earlier, rescue crews had found a 66-year-old woman dead inside the same car in the rural area of Keratea. Greece is battling a prolonged cold snap that has seen temperatures fall to below -18 Celsius in some areas and covered parts of the country in snow.

The rescue services have received dozens of calls-outs to help people trapped in their cars or homes by heavy snowfall. On Saturday, firefighters rescued a pair of French hikers stranded in a forest on the island of Lesbos.

The poor weather has also disrupted travel, forcing highway closures and coastal ferry and intercity train cancellations. On Friday, a Ryanair flight bound for Thessaloniki was rerouted to Timisoara, Romania, because of poor visibility.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From World