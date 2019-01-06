Lawyers’ strike enters 55th day in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD: The strike of Faisalabad lawyers entered the 55th day on Saturday.

The DBA members held a meeting at the lawyers protest camp opposite the session courts and raised slogans against the government for not accepting their just demand of establishing a Lahore High Court Bench at Faisalabad. They vowed to continue their protest till acceptance of their demand. “Faisalabad is the third largest commercial and industrial hub of the country, having the population of over 12 million people. Government fetches billions of rupees from the city under the head of different taxes and other levies every year hence, immediate establishment of a LHC Bench here is highly justifiable,” they claimed.

10 DBA executive members elected unopposed: District Bar Association Election Board chairman Mirza Amin Mughal Saturday notified that 10 executive committee members of the DBA had been elected unopposed for the year 2019.

Those who elected were: Ibrar Ahmed Tung, Mian Asif Iqbal, Bushra Sharif, Rana Farasat Ali, Ahmed Altmash, Rana Amjad Majeed, Malik M Zahid, Rana Tahir

Riaz, Malik Mehboob Elahi and Rana M Nawaz. Similarly, Malik Amjad Khokhar was elected unopposed as the finance secretary of the DBA. The annual elections on the seats of president, secretary, vice president, joint secretary and library secretary of the DBA would be held on January 12. For the president slot, three

candidates are competing against each other: Mian Liaquat Ali, Rohail Zafar Kainth and Naveed Mukhtar Ghumman.

Three lawyers Uzma Sindhu, Zahid Masood Khatana and Rana Saeed Khan will contest for the vice president seat. Three lawyers are contesting for the bar secretary slot: Rana Shahid Munir, Sheikh Suleman Ramzan and Syed Zainul Abideen Rizvi.

Five are contesting for the joint secretary: Rana Khizar Hayat, Mian Bilal Sarwar, Rihana Latif, Chaudhry Irfan Safdar and Faisal Waheed.

Two candidates are contesting for the library secretary seat: Rana M Yasir and Rabia Habibur Rehman.

Two killed on road: Two persons were killed in separate road accidents here on Saturday.

M Ramzan of Satellite Town, Jhang was crossing the road near his house when a speeding motorcyclist hit him. He succumbed to injuries at Allied Hospital, Faisalabad.

In another road accident, M Nawaz of Chak 265/RB, Faisalabad, was critically injured when a speeding trailer hit him. He breathed his last at Civil Hospital, Faisalabad.