Pak-China military exercise concludes

RAWALPINDI: The 6th Pakistan and China Joint Military Exercise Warrior VI culminated near Kharian on Saturday.

Troops from Special Forces of the Pakistan Army and the Peoples Liberation Army participated in the exercise.

The four-week-long joint exercise aimed at sharing respective experiences in the field of counter terrorism operations and learn from each other’s expertise. The joint exercises are part of bilateral military cooperation between the two countries.

Inspector General Training and Evaluation, Lieutenant General Sher Afgan was the chief guest on last day of exercises.