Bill against Sheesha smoking tabled in PA

LAHORE : MPA Ms Seemabi Tahir tabled a new bill “The Punjab Prohibition of Sheesha Smoking and Crystal Ice Bill 2019” in Punjab Assembly on Saturday aimed to control the new trend of drug addiction through Sheesha smoking and crystal ice in the province.

All related Sheesha items are selling illegally in the whole province. Crystal ice /meth is short for crystal methamphetamine. This is a big threat to our new generation, the MPA said while highlighting the main point of the bill to the journalists. Syed Zulfiqar Hussain, a consultant of Anti-drugs/narcotics campaign at Drug Advisory Training Hub (DATH), was also present.

Ms Seemabia Tahir said, “We are thankful to Syed Zulfiqar Hussain who prepared a draft of the bill and our Prime Minister Imran Khan have positive vision and full committed to eradicate the menace of drug addiction among our youth in the whole country. The Punjab Prohibition Sheesha Smoking and Crystal Ice Bill 2019 is the need of the hour because so many drugs which were dangerous for to our young generation were available in the market.”

She said that this was a social and collective issue of the nation. The government will invite public representatives, including from the opposition parties, for its appropriate solution.

Syed Zulfiqar Hussain said that his organisation would support the government to curb this menace. He said that the bill would be an effective step to get rid of drugs particularly the crystal ice. He appealed to all members of the provincial assembly to support and pass the bill in the best interest of the nation.