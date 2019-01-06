close
Sun Jan 06, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
January 6, 2019

Drug peddlers held

Peshawar

OC
Our Correspondent
January 6, 2019

PAKPATTAN: The district police Saturday arrested drug peddlers. The police arrested accused M Rashid with 530 gram charas, Munir Ahmad with 345 gram charas, Khalid Javed with 330 gram charas, Sajid with 20 litre liquor, Ijaz Hussain with 1 8 litre liquor, M Shahbaz with 10 litre liquor, Ali Ahmad with 25 litre liquor, Ahmad Ali with 10 litre liquor.Cases are registered against the accused accordingly.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Peshawar