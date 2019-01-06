Drug peddlers held

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PAKPATTAN: The district police Saturday arrested drug peddlers. The police arrested accused M Rashid with 530 gram charas, Munir Ahmad with 345 gram charas, Khalid Javed with 330 gram charas, Sajid with 20 litre liquor, Ijaz Hussain with 1 8 litre liquor, M Shahbaz with 10 litre liquor, Ali Ahmad with 25 litre liquor, Ahmad Ali with 10 litre liquor.Cases are registered against the accused accordingly.
