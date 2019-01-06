Lab supplies

Students who are studying science subjects in a government high school in Dasht are facing a serious problems which need to be resolved on an urgent basis. Students who have opted for science subjects ought to prepare for their practical tests. While the school has a science lab, it isn’t well-equipped.

All the chemicals at the school’s lab are expired and they are of no use. The provincial government should provide adequate funds to the school so that it can have proper lab supplies.

Zaheer Doshambay

Ballnigwar