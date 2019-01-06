close
Sun Jan 06, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
January 6, 2019

Lab supplies

Newspost

January 6, 2019

Students who are studying science subjects in a government high school in Dasht are facing a serious problems which need to be resolved on an urgent basis. Students who have opted for science subjects ought to prepare for their practical tests. While the school has a science lab, it isn’t well-equipped.

All the chemicals at the school’s lab are expired and they are of no use. The provincial government should provide adequate funds to the school so that it can have proper lab supplies.

Zaheer Doshambay

Ballnigwar

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Newspost