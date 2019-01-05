Delimitation of constituencies in tribal districts questioned

BARA: Pakistan Awami Inqilabi League (PAIL) President Attaullah Khan Afridi on Friday questioned the delimitation of provincial assembly constituencies in the recently merged tribal districts and termed it injustice with the people.

Speaking at a press conference in the Bara Press Club, Attaullah Khan Afridi and other party office-bearers of the PAIL said that the tribal people had rejected the allotted constituencies in the tribal districts, particularly in Khyber.

They alleged that the government had imposed decisions on the tribal people. “The delimitations of constituencies are being done on the basis of the population but we had already rejected the 2017 census,” Attaullah said, adding that the displaced people had not returned to their native areas.

“About 98 percent displaced people returned to Tirah valley after completion of the census,” he said and demanded the Election Commission of Pakistan to review the decision of the tribal districts’ delimitations.

He said the party would submit an objection to the Election Commission. The PAIL president demanded the government carry out the census in the tribal districts afresh. “And delimitation of the provincial assembly of constituencies must be done after the census,” he added.