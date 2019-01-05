close
Sat Jan 05, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
P
PR
January 5, 2019

Varsity to advertise posts

Lahore

P
PR
January 5, 2019

LAHORE: A spokesperson for the University of Narowal has said that the Chancellors’ Committee has granted permission to advertise positions for developing regular infrastructure for the newly-established University of Narowal. The spokesperson and Assistant Registrar, Faheem Mirza, said no employee of the university was being dismissed from service and all the speculations in this regard were against reality.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Lahore