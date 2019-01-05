Varsity to advertise posts

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: A spokesperson for the University of Narowal has said that the Chancellors’ Committee has granted permission to advertise positions for developing regular infrastructure for the newly-established University of Narowal. The spokesperson and Assistant Registrar, Faheem Mirza, said no employee of the university was being dismissed from service and all the speculations in this regard were against reality.
