Road rage

The Mianwali-Tallagang Road has become a death trap for commuters, where fatal accidents occur almost on a daily basis. It is one of the major arteries, being used by residents of Musa Khel, Abba Khel and Chhidru, in the district as all the traffic en route to Rawalpindi/Islamabad plies on this road. Also, major educational institutions are also situated on this road. The worsening situation demands the authorities to convert the road into a one-way route. The construction work which is underway for over a year must be expedited.

To limit vehicles’ speed, speed-breakers should be installed on the road. Traffic police also need to be vigilant to locate, nab and compound speeding vehicles. Drivers who drive recklessly and violate the traffic laws must be fined heavily and their licences be cancelled and seized. To create awareness about road safety among road users, traffic police must organise seminars regularly.

Muhammad Fayyaz

Mianwali