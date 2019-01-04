PU VC given additional charge of ITU

LAHORE: Punjab government has given Dr Niaz Ahmad Akhtar, Vice-Chancellor Punjab University, an additional charge of post of Vice-Chancellor Information Technology University for a period of six months or till the appointment of regular incumbent. High Education Department has issued a notification on Thursday following governor/chancellor’s approval in this regard.

workshop: Punjab University Vice-Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmad has said PU administration strongly believes in ensuring transparency and merit will reflect in all affairs. He was talking on a training programme organised by the treasurer office at University Law College’s auditorium here on Thursday. PU Acting Treasurer Muhammad Tahir Rafiq, Resident Auditor Zafar Iqbal and a large number of officials from all the departments were present on the occasion.

Talking on the occasion, the VC said the purpose of the training was to make financial matters crystal clear. He said the administration would not tolerate any irregularity in financial affairs. He advised the officials to follow prescribed rules and regulations while managing financial matters and maintain the record.

result: Punjab University has announced results of MSc Mathematics Part-II annual examination 2018. Detailed results are available on PU website.