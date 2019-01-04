Smoggy forecast Our correspondent

LAHORE : Smoggy weather continued to prevail in the City on Thursday while Met Office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Met officials said continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country. A fresh westerly wave is likely to approach western parts of the country today. They predicted that rain-thunderstorm with snow over the hills was expected at scattered places in Malakand, Hazara, Rawalpindi divisions, Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir, while at isolated places in Peshawar, Kohat, Mardan, Bannu, D.I.Khan, Quetta, Zhob, Sargodha and Gujranwala divisions.

Foggy conditions are expected in South Punjab and upper Sindh during morning/night hours. Snowfall over the mountains is also expected in Murree, Gilliyat, Malakand division, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir from Friday night to Sunday morning.

Rainfall was recorded in several cities, including Skardu 27mm, Bagrote, trace, Balakot, 3, Pattan, 2, Kakul, Mirkhani, 1, Saudu Sharif, trace, Rawalakot, 1, Muzaffarabad and Garhidupatta, trace. Snowfall was recovered at Skardu, Astore and Bagrote. Thursday’s lowest temperature was recorded at Kalam where the mercury dropped to -11°C while at Skardu it was -10°C, Gupis, Astore -07°C, Bagrote -06°C, Malamjabba, Rawalakot, Hunza -04°C, Dir -03°C, Chitral, Parachinar, Gilgit -02°C, Kakul and Kalat -01°C. In Lahore, the lowest and highest temperature was 3.5°C and 20.2°C, respectively.