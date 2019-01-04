CM announces lifting of ban on recruitment to PFSA

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that the Punjab Forensic Science Agency (PFSA) is playing an important role in criminal investigation and solving other cases.

The chief minister announced lifting of a ban on recruitment to the PFSA, and added that a summary should be forwarded early for the purpose. He said this while presiding over a meeting at the PFSA head office here Thursday.

He commended the performance of the agency and said the role of the agency regarding scientific investigation of crimes is fully recognised not only in the province but in the entire country.

"In fact, the PFSA is a state-of-the-art organisation, which is playing a commendable role in the verification of crime-related evidence," he added. He assured that project director of Punjab Agriculture, Food and Drug Authority would be appointed soon and directed the additional chief secretary (Home) to send a summary in this regard. He directed that a separate case should be forwarded to increase the allowances of scientists and their staff. "Our government is with you and steps would be taken to solve the genuine demands. There would be no dearth of resources and the PFSA will be provided every sort of cooperation," he added. The CM announced that scope of satellite centres of the PFSA would be extended at district level. "It is sanguine that different countries are also sending case samples to the forensic science lab for investigation and this shows their trust in the performance of this agency. I am pleased that work is being done in a professional manner," he added.

PFSA DG Dr Ashraf Tahir informed the chief minister that labs of 14 forensic disciplines were working in the PFSA while satellite stations had also been established in eight divisions of the province.

"As much as 458,361 cases have been forwarded to us and out of them, 446,581 case reports have been issued. Similarly, more than 16,000 officials of law-enforcement agencies have also been trained by the PFSA," he added.

Earlier, the chief minister took a round of different sections of the agency and directed for early completion of the Punjab Agriculture, Food and Drug Authority building. The CM also planted a tree and visited the daycare centre on the premises of the agency.