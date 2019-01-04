Gritty Pujara ton puts India in control

SYDNEY: Irrepressible Cheteshwar Pujara stroked his third century of the summer Thursday to put India in a commanding position in the decisive fourth and final Test as they strive for an historic series win in Australia.

At stumps on day one, they were 303 for four with the rock-like number three not out 130 and Hanuma Vihari on 39. Mayank Agarwal made 77, with Josh Hazlewood the best of the bowlers with 2-51.

After toiling on a hot Sydney day, Australia were rewarded with the wickets of KL Rahul, Agarwal, Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane, but despite a five-pronged attack the key scalp of Pujara remained elusive.

The visitors lead the series 2-1 after winning the opening clash in Adelaide and the third one in Melbourne. Australia claimed victory in Perth.If India, the world’s top-ranked nation, win or draw in Sydney they will clinch a first-ever series in Australia since they began touring Down Under in 1947-48.

“We are very happy, although we would have liked to be only three down. That said 300 for four on the first day, choosing to bat, I think we are in a great position,” said Agarwal, who paid tribute to Pujara.

“It’s great to watch him bat from the other end, the way he grinds the bowlers. He understands his strengths and he sticks with that. He’s very tight with his defence and just waits for the bad ball to come.”

Kohli again won the toss and Australia got an early breakthrough with Hazlewood tempting Rahul into a defensive shot that took an outside edge and carried to Shaun Marsh at slip, and he was gone for nine.

But that only brought the stoic Pujara to the crease and the 68-Test veteran dug in and blunted the new ball.He survived a review decision for caught behind on 12, but otherwise gave a masterclass.In another innings of patience and concentration, he slowly picked off runs to bring up his 18th Test century from 199 balls, with 13 boundaries.Playing in only his second Test, Agarwal was also impressive.

India won toss

India 1st Innings

M Agarwal c Starc b Lyon 77

K Rahul c S Marsh b Hazlewood 9

C Pujara not out 130

*V Kohli c Paine b Hazlewood 23

A Rahane c Paine b Starc 18

H Vihari not out 39

Extras (lb2, w5) 7

Total (4 wickets, 90 overs) 303

To bat: †R Pant, R Jadeja, K Yadav, M Shami, J Bumrah

Fall: 1-10, 2-126, 3-180, 4-228

Bowling: Starc 18-0-75-1, Hazlewood 20-7-51-2, Cummins 19-3-62-0, Lyon 29-5-88-1, Labuschagne 4-0-25-0

Australia: M Harris, U Khawaja, M Labuschagne, S Marsh, T Head, P Handscomb, *†T Paine, J Hazlewood, P Cummins, N Lyon, M Starc

Umpires: Richard Kettleborough and Ian Gould (England). TV umpire: Marais Erasmus (South Africa). Match referee: Andy Pycroft (Zimbabwe)