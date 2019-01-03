‘Use of drugs on the rise among youths’

LAHORE: The annual report 2018 of Drug Advisory Training Hub (DATH) on ‘Changing trends in use of narcotics in Lahore’ has revealed that the use of drugs is on the rise and the trend of using new drugs is emerging with introduction of crystal ice, Naswar, e-cigarette, cigarettes and alcohol among youths in the City during 2018.

“Crystal ice is the form of substance methamphetamine, which is most dangerous drug that destroys physical and mental health of addicts swiftly,” said Syed Zulfiqar Hussain, consultant Anti Drugs/Narcotics Campaign, while speaking on the report here at Drug Advisory Training Hub (DATH) on Wednesday. When crystal ice is used either orally, snorting or through needle, it provides false sense of happiness, wellbeing and a rush of strong feeling of confidence, said Syed Zulfiqar Hussain, adding 22 areas of Lahore are the hub of drug addiction including Roshani Gate, Taxali Gate, Msati Gate, Data Darbar Areas, Ali Park, Royal Park, Lakshmi Chowk, Nisbat Road, Railway Station, General Bus Stand Areas, Ghari Shahu, Davis Road Queen’s Road & Ganga Ram Chowk, Regal Chowk, Mall Chauburji Lahore and Yateem Khan Chowk.