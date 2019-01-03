close
Thu Jan 03, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
January 3, 2019

Admissions date for KU evening programme extended

Karachi

OC
Our Correspondent
January 3, 2019

The University of Karachi (KU) has extended the date for the submission of online admission forms for bachelors, masters and diploma evening programmes till January 11.

KU’s director of admissions said in a statement on Wednesday that the opportunity was only applicable for the departments where admissions were given on open merit. Students can get the online admission form, prospectus and form submission guidelines from the admission website (www.uokadmission.edu.pk).

The university will observe Yaum-e-Jamia (University Day) on January 18 at its Silver Jubilee Gate to welcome new entrants. KU Vice-Chancellor Prof Muhammad Ajmal Khan, former vice-chancellors, deans, members of the syndicate, president of Unikarians (a body of KU alumni of distinction) and others will participate in the event.

