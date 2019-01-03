Morning shows

For the last so many years, our private TV channels have been airing useless programmes, like morning shows, to win the race of ratings. Show creators have run out of good ideas and are now relying on showing fake marriage ceremonies.

Instead of focusing on non-issues and fake ceremonies, show creators should start conducting programmes on actual issues being faced by our society. If not controlled and regulated properly, these morning shows will keep people trapped in unrealistic issues.

Abdul Samad Samo

Karachi