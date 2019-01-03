Time to work

The way the new government is dealing with its political opponents, there is every possibility of a clash among various institutions. Pakistan is already internally weak and cannot afford new expeditions by the present regime. Had the Supreme Court not stopped the government from putting names of members of opposition on the ECL, the ruling party would have destabilised the system.

PTI leaders are behaving in a manner unbecoming of government representatives and lacking maturity. This is not the way a government behaves. There is no denying that Pakistan will never be able to achieve stability until the ruling party changes its attitude. It is time politicians came out of the container mode and realise that they are not in opposition anymore.

Zahid Ali Khan

Rawalpindi