Body first, ranking later, says Nadal

BRISBANE, Australia: Spanish superstar Rafael Nadal insisted Tuesday he is not chasing the world’s top ranking as he prepares to make a comeback from ankle surgery, with taking care of his body a key priority.

The current world number two has not played a main tour event since a knee problem forced him to retire during his US Open semi-final against Juan Martin del Potro in September.

The 32-year-old had surgery on his ankle in November to remove a loose intra-articular body and only resumed training three weeks ago.

He played the opening round at an exhibition event in Abu Dhabi last week, where he lost to South African Kevin Anderson, and gets his season proper under way in the second round of the Brisbane International on Thursday.

The 17-time Grand Slam winner said he hadn’t been worried about the world rankings for the past two years.

“My goal is just to be happy doing what I am doing and be competitive all the weeks that I am playing,” he said.

“I want to feel myself competitive every week that I am on court and I want to keep fighting for the things that really make me feel alive, you know, for the things that motivate me.

“So I will not (chase) the number one because it’s not my main goal.

“Of course, I prefer to be number one than number two, and I prefer to be number two than number five, that’s obvious,” he added.

Nadal was forced to retire during matches at two of the four Grand Slams in 2018, but still added a record-extending 11th French Open crown to his collection.