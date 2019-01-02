Revellers spend New Year stuck 50 metres up at French funfair

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
RENNES: It was only supposed to last a few minutes for a thrill on New Year's Eve, but eight French people ended up spending the night stuck high up in the air on a giant funfair ride. "It was long, it was cold and it was frightening," said 23-year-old Antoine, wrapped in a survival blanket around dawn Tuesday. "I never thought I'd get out. It was very traumatic," he said after the fire brigade brought an end to the nine-hour ordeal in the Brittany city of Rennes. Five teenagers, Antoine and two other adults had climbed aboard the 52-metre metal arm called "BomberMaxxx" for a spin above the town centre during the evening. "We saw sparks, heard a big metal noise and feared the worst," said Beatrice, mother of 13-year-old Louna. The ride's owner Alexandre Thinel said "a new part broke and it blocked". "It's a technical incident that has never happened before.
