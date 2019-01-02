IIU appreciates PBM for providing scholarships

Rawalpindi: Managing Director Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) Aon Abbas Bappi met with International Islamic University (IIU) Rector Dr. Masoom Rizvi and Dean Social Sciences Hazir Ullah and Dr. Samina.

VC appreciated the role of PBM in providing scholarship to the deserving students to IIU. He said that universities act like think tanks and research oriented projects must be appreciated. MD PBM said that we are providing each and every best facility to the deserving and down trodden segment of society, especially most marginalized segment and deprived areas of Pakistan are our top priority. The students from Baluchistan and Sind are highly encouraged to participate to get the maximum scholarships.

Rector said that we are thankful to PBM for processing of orphan cases on top priority by PBM in every semester.

The managing director of PBM highlighted that his department is providing help to the destitute, poor without any discrimination, caste, creed and religion The deserving students will be beneficial to the country in the long run. Education is the key to success in every field of life and PBM is helpful in imparting education to the deserving students for the betterment and upbringing of youth. At the end VC hoped that cooperation between IIU and PBM will become land mark and will be continued in future, MD seconded the views of VC and assured that the gradually PBM will increase education stipend in future