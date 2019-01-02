Winter vacation extended till 7th

Rawalpindi: The Punjab government has decided to extend the winter vacation of government and private schools by a week. All schools will now reopen on January 7.

On the other hand, some of private schools have decided to open schools as per schedule.

The city district government, Rawalpindi has ordered all government and private schools to remain close all institutions till January 7 while strict action will be taken against violators.

In view of the intense cold wave and extreme weather conditions, Punjab Education Department has announced to extend winter break in the government and private schools.

The health experts said that all should avoid this severe weather to protect themselves from cold related diseases. Particularly children should wear warm clothes and jackets to protect their hand, head and chest, they said.

The parents have strongly appreciated Punjab government decision regarding to extend winter vacations till January 7. Similarly, children are happy to see closing gates of their schools here on Tuesday.